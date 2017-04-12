Easter egg hunt in Pa. town canceled because of unruly parents

The Easter Egg Hunt in Pottstown, Pa. was canceled because of unruly parents.

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (WKBN) – The annual Easter Egg Hunt in an eastern Pennsylvania town has been canceled because of problems with parents at the event.

The Norco Fire Company posted on its Facebook page that the event was canceled because parents did not follow the rules of the hunt.

Unfortunately, due to the past years unruly crowds, we will not be having the egg hunt this year. We know that the majority of our community is not the problem, but we can’t risk injury to children because certain individuals can’t control themselves. We are hoping to try again at some point! Thank you for your continued support of Norco Fire Company!

Deputy Chief Chuck Hipple says there has been a recurring problem of some parents running onto the field despite having been told not to and posing a danger to children. He says it’s not the majority of people but a few people “just can’t seem to let the kids have fun.”

There were many complaints about the decision to cancel the Easter Egg Hunt on the fire company’s Facebook page and for every complaint, a post was made by the fire company encouraging the complainers to volunteer and help organize next year’s Easter Egg Hunt.

Officials say they hope to try again later to hold the event in the township near Pottstown, 40 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

