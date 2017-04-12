Elaine McAllister Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Elaine McAllister, age 84, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, died Wednesday, April 12, 2017, at UPMC Horizon Hospital in Greenville.

She was born July 13, 1932, in Point Marion, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Francis “Mike” and Devonna (Minor) Herrington.

Formerly of McKeesport, Pennsylvania, Mrs. McAllister was a graduate of Point Marion High School in Point Marion, Pennsylvania. She earned her degree as a Registered Nurse and was employed as an R.N. at McKeesport Hospital, retiring in 1977.

Mrs. McAllister was a member of the Liberty Presbyterian Church in McKeesport.

She loved to spend time with her grandchildren, square dancing with her husband, crocheting and camping.

She married Grover G. McAllister on September 26, 1953 and he preceded her in death on September 7, 2016. She is also preceded by her parents; her son, Richard McAllister in 2015 and one sister, Beverly Demaskie.

She is survived by her son, Keith A. (Irene) McAllister of Monaca, Pennsylvania; her daughter, Karen A. (Jason) Niciu of Andover, Ohio; her daughter-in-law, Judy McAllister of Canonsburg, Pennsylvania; her nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; her sister, Grace DePasquale of Toledo, Ohio; her brother, Donald Herrington and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect St., Andover, Ohio.

Calling hours will be on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service.

A private burial will take place in Maple Grove Cemetery in Andover.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Liberty Presbyterian Church, 816 Elizabeth St., McKeesport, PA 15133.

An online guestbook is available at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.



