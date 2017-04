LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Rubin Lee Williams.

Willimas, 36, is wanted for possession of heroin and cocaine.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on Aug. 30, 2016 after he didn’t appear in court.

Anyone with information can contact the U. S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword “WANTED” and tip to TIP411 (847411).