Fugitive of the week: Man wanted for multiple police chases Trumbull County

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Police departments in Niles, Warren, and Weathersfield are looking for a man they say was involved in several police chases.

Police are looking for 40-year-old Jon Blosser for leading officers on pursuits in three separate incidents in three municipalities.

Police say Blosser has an extensive criminal history and should be considered dangerous.

Anyone with information can contact the U. S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword “WANTED” and tip to TIP411 (847411).