Holland takes no-hit bid into 6th, Chisox beat Indians 2-1

Holland (1-1) gave up a leadoff double to Francisco Lindor in the sixth

STEVE HERRICK Associated Press Published:
Cleveland Indians – Cleveland, Ohio

CLEVELAND (AP) – Derek Holland held Cleveland hitless until the sixth inning and late fill-in Matt Davidson had a two-run single that helped the Chicago White Sox beat the Indians 2-1 Wednesday night.

Holland (1-1) gave up a leadoff double to Francisco Lindor in the sixth. The White Sox lefty struck out four, walked four and threw 101 pitches in six innings.

Holland is 4-0 with a 1.02 ERA in five starts at Progressive Field. He is 6-1 with a 2.35 ERA in 10 career starts against Cleveland.

David Robertson pitched the ninth for his first save.

Davidson, added to the lineup when third baseman Todd Frazier was scratched with flu-like symptoms, drove in two runs with a single in the second.

Danny Salazar (0-1), who struck out 11, matching a career high, in six innings.

