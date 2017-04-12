Hudson takes plea deal in murder case, gets 15 years in prison

The Youngstown man was charged in the shooting death of Chris Weston in December 2010

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Frankie Hudson struck a plea deal Wednesday morning in his murder case.

Police say Hudson killed Chris Weston during a robbery in the Breaden Market back in 2010. He is also the suspect in the fatal shooting of Joshua Davis in 2011 — during what police call a drug deal on Willis Avenue.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Hudson agreed to plead no contest to involuntary manslaughter, aggravated robbery, a gun specification and weapons charge.

He was facing life in prison if convicted, but was sentenced to 15 years as part of the plea deal.

Hudson is already in jail serving an 11-year sentence on an unrelated charge.

Wednesday’s sentence will run concurrently — adding three years to the total time he’ll spend behind bars.

