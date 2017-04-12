Jean Holmes Hosmer Ogawa Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Jean Holmes Hosmer Ogawa, 97, of 339 E. Jamestown Rd., Greenville, (West Salem Township), Pennsylvania, died at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at St. Paul’s in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

She was born in Duluth, Minnesota on February 25, 1920 to the late John F. and Effie L. (King) Holmes.

Jean was an avid reader and loved to play bridge.

She taught many years in the Erie City School District.

Jean is survived by her second husband, Fremont “Monty” Ogawa, at St. Paul’s. She is also survived by her son, Stephen L. Hosmer and his wife, Carol, of St. Paul’s; her daughter, Kathryn E. (Hosmer) Doutt, of New Hampshire; two grandsons; one great-grandson; son-in-law, Michael Atamanec and his wife, Donna; three stepsons, Edward Ogawa of California, Arthur Ogawa and his wife, Marian Goldeen, of California, David Ogawa and his wife, RuthAnn MacCrumb, of greater Pittsburgh and a stepdaughter, Keio Ogawa and her husband, Wadaba, of California.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert G. Hosmer; daughter, Margaret L. Atamanec and sister, Marjorie G. Comstock.

A celebration of her life will be held at a future date.

Memorial contributions can be made to St Paul’s, Attn: Development Department, 341 East Jamestown Rd., Greenville, Pennsylvania 16125.

