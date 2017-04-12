Kish pitches Springfield by Ridge

Springfield improves to 6-1.

Springfield Tigers High School Baseball - New Middletown, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Jacqueline Kish pitched Springfield to victory over Mineral Ridge, 6-0. Kish struck out 13 batters and permitted just 4 hits.

The Tigers’ Molly Pontius finished with three hits – two doubles and a single – while driving in all six of their runs. Kish also had three singles.

Despite dropping their first game of the season on Monday to United (2-0), Springfield has won six of their first seven matchups of the season.

The Rams (0-4) will play at Western Reserve tomorrow at 5 pm. Springfield is scheduled to return to action on Saturday.

