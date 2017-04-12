Loural Cox Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Loural Cox, 78, died unexpectedly at 8:16 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 in the emergency room at the Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Olive Hill, Kentucky on March 14, 1939 the son of Floyd and Lula (Clay) Cox and moved to the Niles area as a child.

He retired in 2000 after working 32 years in the maintenance department at Copperweld Steel.

Loural attended the Evening Light Apostolic Church.

He enjoyed fishing, playing pool and riding his bike. He especially cherished the time with his family and all family gatherings.

Loural is survived by his children, Randall (Lori) Cox of Leavittsburg, David (Lois) Cox of Austintown, Donna (Keith) Whittaker of Weathersfield Township and Brian (Jenny) Cox of Weathersfield Township; nine grandchildren; three brothers, Ray Cox of Niles, Willie Cox of McDonald and Tom Cox of Niles; two sisters, Judy Draa of McDonald and Delores Hargis of Niles.

Loural was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Jonathan Brian Cox who died January 30, 2010.

Private funeral services and burial will be held at Kerr Cemetery Chapel on Tuesday morning, April 18 at Loural’s request. There are no calling hours.

Arrangements by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, 126 West Park Avenue, Niles, Ohio 44446 330-652-4311.

