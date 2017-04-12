Margaret “Peggy” L. Chrystal Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, April 18 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Church in Youngstown for Margaret “Peggy” L. Chrystal, 58, who passed away Wednesday evening, April 12 at her home.

Peggy was born February 5, 1959 in Youngstown, daughter of the late J. Robert and Ann (Hyland) Chrystal.

Peggy graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and was a preschool educational assistant in the Youngstown City School System.

She was a member of the Mahoning Valley Gaelic Society and loved spending time soaking up the sun, swimming, photography and gardening.

Peggy leaves her eight siblings, William J. (Sharyn) Chrystal of Poland, J. Robert (Barbara) Chrystal, Jr. of Marco Island, Florida, Elizabeth A. Chrystal of Youngstown, Pat (Sandy) Chrystal of Youngstown, Susan M. Chrystal of Roxbury, Massachusetts, Marty Chrystal of Youngstown, Pete V. Chrystal of Chippewa Lake and Jeff (Nora) Chrystal of Liberty and numerous nieces and nephews.

Peggy was also preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Marybeth; a nephew, Patrick and a great-niece Ryleigh.

Family and friends may call Monday, April 17 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel and Tuesday, April 18 from 9:15 – 10:15 a.m. at St. Patrick Church prior to Mass.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Hospice of the Valley,5190 Market St, Boardman, OH 44512.

