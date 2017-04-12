Mike J. Shardy, Sr. Obituary

FREDONIA, Pennsylvania – Mike J. Shardy, Sr., 98, of 149 Bend Hill Rd., Fredonia, (Delaware Township), Pennsylvania, passed away at 1:12 am on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at Sharon Regional Health System in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on June 10, 1918 to the late, Mike J. and Esther (Gabor) Shardy.

Mike was a former member of St. Mark’s United Church of Christ in Fredonia.

He was also a member of the Odd Fellows Lodge in New Hamburg, Pennsylvania.

Mike worked as a carpenter most of his life, retiring at the age of 62.

He was an avid hunter, fisherman and bowler. Mike enjoyed many years camping with his wife, Dorothy. He loved watching baseball, especially when his grandchildren and great-grandchildren would play.

He was married to Dorothy May (Gibson) Shardy on August 28, 1943 and she preceded him in death on April 28, 2012.

Mike is survived by one son, Mike J. Shardy, Jr. of Fredonia; one granddaughter, Jennifer Forbes and her husband, John, of Greenville; two stepgrandsons, Greg Slater and his wife, Margie, of Greenville and Brian Slater and his wife, Lori, of Hadley; three great-grandchildren, Josh Forbes, Jason Forbes and Jessica Forbes, all of Greenville; five stepgreat-grandchildren, Greg Slater of Pittsburgh, Corey Slater of Fredonia, Rachel Schrader of Hermitage, DJ Slater of Greenville and Dan Slater of West Middlesex; two stepgreat-great-grandchildren, Brice Slater of West Middlesex and Ava Slater of Fredonia; one sister-in-law, Marge Pasley of Tennessee; many cousins and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Carl Shardy and Frank Shardy and stepsister, Esther Stewart.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 14, 2017, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave., Greenville.

A funeral service with committal prayers will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2017.

A private burial will take place at Delaware Cemetery, Fredonia, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions can be made to: St. Mark’s United Church of Christ, 5 Baker Hill Rd. Fredonia, PA 16124.

Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.

