MLB commissioner urging Indians to scrap Wahoo logo

Protesters gathered outside Progressive Field on Tuesday to demonstrate against the team's usage of the red-faced, smiling logo.

TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer Published: Updated:
Progressive Field home of Cleveland Indians baseball.

CLEVELAND (AP) – Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has made his strongest comments yet on wanting the Cleveland Indians to eradicate their Chief Wahoo logo.

Manfred has been in talks with Indians owner Paul Dolan about abolishing the divisive symbol, which has sparked debate for decades.

MLB spokesman Pat Courtney said in a statement to The Associated Press on Wednesday that Manfred wants to transition away from the logo.

In the past, Manfred has only gone as far as saying he understood why many people find the logo offensive. Now, Manfred appears to be pressuring the Indians to make more significant changes.

Protesters gathered outside Progressive Field on Tuesday to demonstrate against the team’s usage of the red-faced, smiling logo.

The Indians have decreased Chief Wahoo’s profile, switching their primary logo to a block “C” several years ago. The symbol still appears on some of the sleeves of some of the team’s uniforms and caps.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s