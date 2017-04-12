Multiple crews called to Beaver Twp. house fire



BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple crew have been called to a house fire in Beaver Township.

It started at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home on the corner of East Harvard Boulevard and Laird Avenue.

There are reports of heavy smoke pouring from the one story house.

Firefighters on the scene are from Beaver Township, Springfield Township, Green Township and Boardman Township.

This is in the area behind Rita’s Italian Ice, known as the Woodworth area.

A fatal house fire occurred three blocks away in Beaver Township on Friday.

This is a developing story. WKBN is on the scene right now. Check back here for updates and stick with us on air for the latest.

