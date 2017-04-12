Storm Team 27: Becoming mostly sunny

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Better weather Wednesday. Becoming mostly sunny into the afternoon. Highs will push toward 60° Quiet weather is expected through the end of the week.

Watching for another storm system Easter Weekend. This storm system will warm temperatures into the 70’s and bring the risk for showers or thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday.

THE FORECAST

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 58

Wednesday night: A few clouds.

Low: 38

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy.

High: 59

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 66 Low: 43

Saturday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers. Chance for thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 74 Low: 51

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Chance for thunderstorms. (70%)

High: 71 Low: 60

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 60 Low: 42

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 62 Low: 40

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 64 Low: 49

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.