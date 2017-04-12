Storm Team 27: Mostly sunny, comfortable

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast clouds and sun

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Dry weather Wednesday.  Mostly sunny into the afternoon.  Highs will push toward 60°  Quiet weather is expected through the end of the week.

Watching for another storm system Easter Weekend.  This storm system will warm temperatures into the 70’s and bring the risk for showers or thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday.

THE FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 58

Wednesday night: A few clouds.
Low: 38

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy.
High: 59

Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 66 Low: 43

Saturday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers. Chance for thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 74 Low: 51

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Chance for thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 71 Low: 60

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 60 Low: 42

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 62 Low: 40

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 64 Low: 49

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s