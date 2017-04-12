Storm Team 27: Quiet weather overnight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)
WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Nice weather through the night with a few clouds. Lows will fall into the upper 30’s. More clouds Thursday with some sun. Highs near 60°.
We will warm back up into the Easter weekend with highs back in the 70’s. The risk for a showers or thunderstorm will return Saturday and Sunday as the next storm system approaches.
THE FORECAST
Tonight: A few clouds.
Low: 37
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy.
High: 60
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 42
Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 67
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Chance for thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 75 Low: 51
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Chance for thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 72 Low: 60
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 61 Low: 46
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 62 Low: 37
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 69 Low: 47
Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 61 Low: 57
