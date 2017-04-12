Summer school will shorten break for 2,000 Youngstown students

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – About 2,000 Youngstown City School students will be required to attend summer school this year.

The students are in first, third, fifth, seventh, and eighth grade.

Students meeting the following criteria will be required to attend summer school:

Nine or more unexcused absences

Failing math and/or reading grades

Falling into the bottom 25 percent of district-wide assessments

Summer school will take place for four hours in the morning. Transportation and food will be provided.

There will be requirements each student has to meet during summer school in order to move up to the next grade. If a student is required to go to summer school and doesn’t enroll, they will also be held back.

The district said Youngstown CEO Krish Mohip, principals, teachers, and school administrators developed the new policy based on research-proven summer programs across the country. Previously, there was never a specific summer school policy in place.

Summer school begins on June 5 and will last four weeks.

