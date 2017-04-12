Trumbull commissioners secure future of energy plant with resolution

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Commissioners are standing with the Village of Lordstown when it comes to opposing any legislation that would restructure or re-regulate electric public utility services in the state.

The board unanimously passed a resolution Wednesday saying people who live in Trumbull County have saved money since Ohio de-regulated electric services in 1999, giving customers the ability to choose who they get their electricity from.

Commissioners say if that changes, officials with Clean Energy Future have stated the Lordstown Energy Center would most likely be in default and they’d abandon all efforts to build the second plant nearby.

“We don’t want that. That is a $2 billion investment in Trumbull County. Not only in Lordstown schools and the Village of Lordstown, but for Trumbull County in general,” said Trumbull County Commissioner Mauro Cantalamessa. “We are going to do everything we can to stand by that resolution and stand with Lordstown.”

Commissioners say they believe re-regulation would significantly harm Trumbull County’s economy and make it more costly to buy electric power, making the area less competitive when it comes to economic development.