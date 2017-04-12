Undefeated Western Reserve rallies past Ursuline

The Blue Devils improve to 7-0 on the season

By Published:
Western Reserve plated four runs in the sixth inning to rally past Ursuline 7-3 in high school boys baseball action Wednesday evening at Cene Park.

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve plated four runs in the sixth inning to rally past Ursuline 7-3 in high school baseball action Wednesday evening at Cene Park.

Jeep DiCioccio led the Blue Devils at the plate with 2 hits and 2 RBI’s with a run scored. Wyatt Larimer went 2-3 with an RBI and three runs scored.

Ryan Demsky likewise tallied a pair of hits, with an RBI and two runs scored. He also picked up the win on the mound in relief for Reserve. Demsky struck out two in three innings of work.

Josh Scheetz drove in two runs for the Irish in the setback. Daniel Leslie drove in the other run for Ursuline with a single.

Ursuline drops to 3-7 on the season, while Western Reserve improves to 7-0.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s