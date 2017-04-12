Ward sisters lead McDonald past the Jays

McDonald will visit Southern tomorrow.

McDonald Blue Devils High School Baseball - McDonald, Ohio

McDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – Megan Ward went 4 for 4 including a pair of doubles in this evening’s 13-2 win over Jackson-Milton. The freshman scored twice and drove in two runs. Hnnah Donkers (2-3) and Olivia Sanson (2-3) each had two hits for the Blue Devils.

Rachel Ward tossed five innings for McDonald striking out 8 and allowing 3 hits with just a single earned run (0 walks) on 66 pitches.

Jackson-Milton was led by Sierra Pierce who had a double and a triple to go along with an RBI.

Tomorrow, the Blue Jays will visit East Palestine while McDonald will be in Salineville to take on Southern.

