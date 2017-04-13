$1 million bond set for woman accused of killing OSU student with car

CINCINNATI (AP) – A woman charged with murder denies intentionally hitting an Ohio State University student with her car and dragging her during an altercation in downtown Cincinnati.

A judge set bond at $1 million for 20-year-old Briana Benson on Thursday after she pleaded not guilty in the death of Madelyn Hart. Hart was a freshman at Ohio State University.

The charges against Benson also include felonious assault, aggravated vehicular homicide, and failure to stop after a crash.

An attorney for the Cincinnati woman says Benson strongly denies intentionally hitting Hart and has cooperated with investigators.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters alleges Benson hit Hart intentionally on March 26, dragging her about 88 feet (27 meters).

