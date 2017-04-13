2 injured in Mercer County buggy accident

54-year-old Melvin Yoder and 51-year-old Lydia Yoder of Sandy Lake were taken to the hospital

Ambulance

NEW LEBANON BOROUGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Two people suffered severe injuries when the buggy they were in was rear-ended by a driver along Mercer Street.

Police say 54-year-old Melvin Yoder and 51-year-old Lydia Yoder of Sandy Lake were traveling in a horse-drawn buggy just before 10 p.m. Wednesday when they were rear-ended by a car driven by 34-year-old Brooke Weber.

Both people were thrown from the buggy. They were taken to the hospital by medical helicopter. Police say their injuries were severe.

Police say Weber showed several signs of impairment and was arrested on suspicion of OVI, according to a police report. Several charges are pending. Investigators are waiting for results blood alcohol tests.

Weber and an 8-year-old child in the car with Weber were not hurt.

