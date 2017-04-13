2 taken to hospital after dump truck hits pickup truck in Green Twp.

GREEN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Two drivers were taken to the hospital after a pickup truck was hit by a dump truck in Green Township.

The accident happened at the corner of Calla and Lisbon roads on Thursday morning.

Investigators said the driver of the blue dump truck was eastbound on Calla when he ran a stop sign, hitting the white pickup truck that was traveling north on Lisbon. One of the vehicles hit a utility pole during the crash.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicles were towed from the scene. Crews will have to fix the utility pole.

The Goshen, Green and Beloit police departments responded to the crash.