Bernard “Barney” Wittenmyer Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Bernard “Barney” Wittenmyer, 92, of Salem, passed away peacefully at 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 13 at his home.

He was born on November 27, 1924 in Portage, Ohio, the son of the late John F. and Flossie (Hanna) Wittenmyer.

He was drafted into the Army in 1944. While he served in the United States Army, he was a tech 5, “Company C” 43rd Engineer Construction Battalion during WWII. He served in the Pacific and received the Asiatic Pacific Theater Service Medal, Philippine Liberation Ribbon with Bronze Star, Army of Occupation Medal Japan and Good Conduct Medal.

Barney formally worked for a number of years at Tammy Lee Restaurant in Portage as a manager, he also worked at the Atlas Crankshaft in Fostoria. He retired in 1985 from NRM in Columbiana.

He formally attended the Six Point Mission in Wayne, Ohio, the Salem Pilgrim Church, the Beloit Holiness Chapel and currently the Bible Holiness Chapel of Salem.

After he retired, Barney bought and remodeled houses. He enjoyed wood working, making wooden crafts and had a wood shop where he spent many hours. He liked spending time outdoors, doing yard work, gardening, fishing and going camping in his camper. He also enjoyed going to camp meetings.

He was a very loving and caring father and grandfather. He made it a priority to spend time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, the former Gertrude Ileen Chambers, whom he married on December 23, 1943; his children, Joan Collins of Salem, Beverly Jean (Michael) Ballard of Weston, Ohio, Charlene (Leonard) Collins of Barberton, Ohio, Peggy Lee (David) Furin of West Lafayette, Ohio and Bernard Daniel (Evelyn) Wittenmyer of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; 18 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; his sister, Esther Sheeks of Bowling Green, Ohio and his dog, Susie.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Dorothy Wittenmyer, Ethel Sartwell, Charles, Ralph, Ernest, Richard, Alvin, Grace, Mary Wittenmyer, an infant brother and one grandchild.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, April 17 at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen and Sons Funeral and Cremation Services with Rev. Wesley Hunting of the church officiating.

A time of visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday, April 17 at the funeral home leading up to the service.

The Salem Honor Guard will provide military honors at the burial. The burial will be in the Bible Holiness Chapel Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can made in Barney’s memory to the Bible Holiness Chapel 3824 McCracken Rd, Salem, Ohio 44460.

Please go to view the obituary and sign the guestbook at www.apgreenisenfh.com.



