Bogaerts’ RBI single caps 3-run 8th, Red Sox top Pirates 4-3

BOSTON (AP) – Xander Bogaerts’ RBI single capped a three-run rally in the eighth inning Thursday, lifting the Boston Red Sox over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 in a makeup from a rainout in the opening series.

Boston ended up sweeping Pittsburgh in three games at Fenway Park after winning the first two games of the season.

Andrew McCutchen tied Barry Bonds for fourth on Pittsburgh’s all-time list with his first homer of the season, but the Pirates lost their fourth straight.

Matt Barnes (2-0) worked one inning of hitless relief. Craig Kimbrel pitched the ninth for his third save.

Hanley Ramirez hit a bases-loaded, two-run double in the eighth off Juan Nicasio (0-2) that made it 3-all. Mookie Betts, the second of two close runners heading home, was out at the plate. Bogaerts then slapped his go-ahead hit to right.

Boston’s Mitch Moreland set a club record by hitting a double for the seventh straight game.

