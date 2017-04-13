Campbell church group reports masked man ran into Bible study

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A Campbell man was arrested after police said he caused panic during a Bible study session at the Jehovah’s Church of God.

Police were called to the church on Reed Avenue at 8:42 p.m. Tuesday. They received reports that a man dressed in all black and wearing a white mask ran into the church during a bible study class.

Police said the suspect said nothing but ran through the service and then back out. He was going to run back inside but instead ran down 14th Street, according to witnesses.

Witnesses said when they asked the man what he was doing, he told them if they “narc-ed on him, he would burn their house to the ground,” a police report said.

An investigator recognized a photo of the suspect as George Chalfant, a Campbell resident, according to the police report.

An off-duty officer spotted Chalfant later running across Tenney Avenue from the parking lot of St. Lucy’s Church. He continued to run away from officers, later stopping near Bright Avenue.

Chalfant was ordered to the ground by an officer with a taser, according to a police report.

He was charged with disturbing a public meeting, criminal trespass, resisting arrest, obstructing official business and aggravated menacing.

Chalfant was arraigned Thursday morning on the charges and pleaded not guilty. A pretrial is set for 11 a.m. May 2.