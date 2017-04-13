Campbell church group reports masked man ran into Bible study

Witnesses said the man told them if they "narc-ed on him, he would burn their house to the ground"

By Published: Updated:
George Chalfant; Disturbing a lawful meeting.

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A Campbell man was arrested after police said he caused panic during a Bible study session at the Jehovah’s Church of God.

Police were called to the church on Reed Avenue at 8:42 p.m. Tuesday. They received reports that a man dressed in all black and wearing a white mask ran into the church during a bible study class.

Police said the suspect said nothing but ran through the service and then back out. He was going to run back inside but instead ran down 14th Street, according to witnesses.

Witnesses said when they asked the man what he was doing, he told them if they “narc-ed on him, he would burn their house to the ground,” a police report said.

An investigator recognized a photo of the suspect as George Chalfant, a Campbell resident, according to the police report.

An off-duty officer spotted Chalfant later running across Tenney Avenue from the parking lot of St. Lucy’s Church. He continued to run away from officers, later stopping near Bright Avenue.

Chalfant was ordered to the ground by an officer with a taser, according to a police report.

He was charged with disturbing a public meeting, criminal trespass, resisting arrest, obstructing official business and aggravated menacing.

Chalfant was arraigned Thursday morning on the charges and pleaded not guilty. A pretrial is set for 11 a.m. May 2.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s