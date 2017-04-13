DeFalco stars for Niles in their shutout win over Howland

By Published:
Niles Red Dragons High School Baseball - Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Marco DeFalco struck out 11 and pitched the Red Dragons to their 8th win of the season following Niles’ 9-0 victory over Howland. DeFalco permitted only 5 hits. At the plate, he went 3 for 4 with 2 runs scored and a stolen base.

Niles’ Tyler Srbinovich drove in 3 runs to go along with 2 hits and 2 runs scored. Corbin Foy and Joe Gallo each finished with 2 hits apiece.

Howland’s 1 through 4 batters was held to a combined average of .071 (1-14). Keith Rounds, the Tigers’ leadoff hitter, had a single and three stolen bases.

Tomorrow, Niles is scheduled to play at Harding.

