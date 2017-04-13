Edward Michael Valley Obituary

April 13, 2017 Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Edward Michael Valley passed away Thursday, April 13.

Edward was born April 15, 1964.

No services to be held.

Arrangements handled by Matthew W. Conley & Troy R. Vanden Berg Funeral Home.


