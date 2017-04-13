Edward Michael Valley Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Edward Michael Valley passed away Thursday, April 13.
Edward was born April 15, 1964.
No services to be held.
Arrangements handled by Matthew W. Conley & Troy R. Vanden Berg Funeral Home.
