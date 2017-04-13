Local attorney jailed after failing to appear in court on theft charges



CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A local attorney is in custody after not showing up for court on theft charges.

Benjamin Joltin was indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury last week on theft, passing bad checks and forgery charges. He was accused of taking money from a divorce case that he handled.

Joltin was arrested Thursday morning and is expected to stay in Mahoning County Jail until his court hearing next week.

Joltin has a lengthy history of receiving disciplinary actions through the Ohio Supreme Court. WKBN is going through those records and will have more on that story on WKBN 27 First News at 5 and 6 p.m.