Local contestant’s run on Amazing Race is over



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local Amazing Race contestant Jessica Shields will not be back on the Amazing Race after last Thursday’s episode.

Shields was eliminated in the April 6th episode after several setbacks including a delayed flight to Brazil, her partner getting sick, and then not getting the clue they needed to complete the challenge.

After Shields was eliminated she was taken into “sequester” until the taping of the show was over. She said the production company took very good care of her.

Shields said watching her final episode was emotional, but she has her sights set on the next chapter of her life. Right now she is working on winning a spot on Survivor.

