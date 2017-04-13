Mahoning County indictments: April 13, 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on April 13, 2017:

Dwaylen Sellers: Having weapons while under disability

Dontee Jackson: Having weapons while under disability, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, two counts of possession of drugs and illegal use of possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications

Derrick Tensley: Two counts of having weapons while under disability, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications

Jeffrey Bachani: Theft and obstructing official business

Angel Mendez: Possession of cocaine

Roberta Thomas: Trafficking in cocaine

Kyree Grabe: Two counts of possession of drugs and one count of falsification

Jumal McQueen: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

Michael Hornbuckle: Aggravated possession of drugs with a forfeiture specification

Shawna Lewis: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs

David Schialdone: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and OVI

Elbert Shuler, Jr.: Illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of detention facility, three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications

Nicholas Martin: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

David Havrilla: Passing bad checks

Jennifer Richards: Possession of drugs and theft

Tanner Congemi: Trafficking in marijuana and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Staffon Hall: Theft

Kevin Brown: Fail to comply with order or signal of police officer, tampering with evidence, obstructing official business and OVI

Davail Dow: Having weapons while under disability

Ashley Shubert: Notice of chance of address and falsification

Ronnie Edwards: Four counts of forgery, identity fraud and tampering with evidence

Terrell Martin: Two counts of assault

Robert Ford, Jr. and Robert Gordon: Aggravated riot and two counts of assault

Cedric Cohill: Fail to verify current address and fail to notify change of address

Leonard Sykes: Trafficking in heroin and aggravated trafficking in drugs with forfeiture specifications

William Diorio: Unauthorized use of leads

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.