Mahoning County indictments: April 13, 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on April 13, 2017:
Dwaylen Sellers: Having weapons while under disability
Dontee Jackson: Having weapons while under disability, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, two counts of possession of drugs and illegal use of possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications
Derrick Tensley: Two counts of having weapons while under disability, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications
Jeffrey Bachani: Theft and obstructing official business
Angel Mendez: Possession of cocaine
Roberta Thomas: Trafficking in cocaine
Kyree Grabe: Two counts of possession of drugs and one count of falsification
Jumal McQueen: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle
Michael Hornbuckle: Aggravated possession of drugs with a forfeiture specification
Shawna Lewis: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs
David Schialdone: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and OVI
Elbert Shuler, Jr.: Illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of detention facility, three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications
Nicholas Martin: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
David Havrilla: Passing bad checks
Jennifer Richards: Possession of drugs and theft
Tanner Congemi: Trafficking in marijuana and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Staffon Hall: Theft
Kevin Brown: Fail to comply with order or signal of police officer, tampering with evidence, obstructing official business and OVI
Davail Dow: Having weapons while under disability
Ashley Shubert: Notice of chance of address and falsification
Ronnie Edwards: Four counts of forgery, identity fraud and tampering with evidence
Terrell Martin: Two counts of assault
Robert Ford, Jr. and Robert Gordon: Aggravated riot and two counts of assault
Cedric Cohill: Fail to verify current address and fail to notify change of address
Leonard Sykes: Trafficking in heroin and aggravated trafficking in drugs with forfeiture specifications
William Diorio: Unauthorized use of leads
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.
