MOAB has only been dropped in one other place

Also called “The Mother Of All Bombs," the 11-ton bomb was dropped on a southwest Florida Air Force range in 2003

By Brad Gunther, WKRG Published:
Afghanistan, "Mother of all Bombs"
This photo provided by Eglin Air Force Base shows the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb. The Pentagon says U.S. forces in Afghanistan dropped the military's largest non-nuclear bomb on an Islamic State target in Afghanistan. A Pentagon spokesman said it was the first-ever combat use of the bomb, known as the GBU-43, which he said contains 11 tons of explosives. The Air Force calls it the Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb. Based on the acronym, it has been nicknamed the "Mother Of All Bombs." (Eglin Air Force Base via AP)

(WKRG) – The largest non-nuclear bomb to be used in combat has a Gulf Coast connection.

In March of 2013, the GBU-43/b or MOAB, Massive Ordinance Air Burst bomb, was first tested at Eglin Air Force Base.

Also called “The Mother Of All Bombs,” the 11-ton bomb was dropped on Range 70 at Eglin on March 11, 2003 and November 21, 2003. The Air Force base is located about 3 miles southwest of Valparaiso, Florida.

It was a massive display of power, dropped for the world to see around 1 p.m.

These are the only know uses of the bomb before today’s first-ever combat deployment.

