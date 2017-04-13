MOAB has only been dropped in one other place

Related Coverage US hit IS with largest non-nuclear bomb ever used

(WKRG) – The largest non-nuclear bomb to be used in combat has a Gulf Coast connection.

In March of 2013, the GBU-43/b or MOAB, Massive Ordinance Air Burst bomb, was first tested at Eglin Air Force Base.

Also called “The Mother Of All Bombs,” the 11-ton bomb was dropped on Range 70 at Eglin on March 11, 2003 and November 21, 2003. The Air Force base is located about 3 miles southwest of Valparaiso, Florida.

It was a massive display of power, dropped for the world to see around 1 p.m.

These are the only know uses of the bomb before today’s first-ever combat deployment.