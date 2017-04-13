Mock crash forces Hubbard students to rethink distracted driving

Hubbard High School students saw how victims look at a crash scene and what happens when police and emergency crews arrive

By Published: Updated:
Mock crash in Hubbard for impaired driving awareness.

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – As area high school students get ready for another prom season, kids in Hubbard are getting a sobering lesson in distracted driving.

Several groups — including police, Life Fleet, and Mercy Hospital — hosted a mock crash near the high school Thursday morning.

Students saw how victims look at a crash scene. They got to see what happens when police and emergency crews arrive, including the arrest of a suspected drunk driver.

“Having too many kids in the car, playing loud music, wanting to goof off if they’re driving near another friend, texting. So there’s a lot of distractions now other than driving under the influence that could be just as deadly and so we kind of wanted to draw attention to all of that,” said the school’s Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) advisor, Mary Davis.

The advocate group said impaired driving kills about 16,000 people and injures another million every year.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s