AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – On Thursday, April 13, 2017, Nevada A. (Bollman) Ruby, age 86, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family.

She was born on December 2, 1930 in Hickory Hill, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Jonathan Edward and Nevada S. (Thomas) Bollman.

Services are pending at this time.

Funeral arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.



