Official: 24 passengers stuck on Six Flags America roller coaster

The riders became stuck 100 feet in the air Thursday evening at Six Flags America in Largo, Maryland, outside of Washington, D.C.

About 24 passengers got stuck on a roller coaster at Six Flags America in Maryland.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities say 24 people are stuck in midair on a stalled roller coaster at an amusement park outside of Washington, D.C.

Prince George’s County Fire/EMS spokesman Mark Brady said on his Twitter account that the riders became stuck around 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Six Flags America in Largo, Maryland.

The Berwyn Heights volunteer fire department said in a tweet that the cars of Joker’s Jinx are 100 feet (30 meters) off the ground. Helicopter video from WJLA-TV shows six cars.

Brady says the riders do not appear to be in distress. He says the department’s high-angle team is developing a rescue plan.

Two dozen passengers became stuck on the same ride in August 2014.

Representatives for Six Flags did not immediately return a telephone call seeking comment.

