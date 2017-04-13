Ohio EPA director praises infrastructure improvement in Valley

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio EPA Director Craig Butler said there has been a lot of progress in the Valley when it comes to infrastructure and programs to make the state a better place to be.

He was in Trumbull County on Thursday as the keynote speaker at the Chamber’s Government Affairs Council Luncheon.

Butler said his agency continues to invest in new priorities. Something they’re working on now is dam removal projects to improve water quality.

“We’ve got several other things we’re working on with the local communities here to provide funding and/or some regulatory relief to improve quality of life.”

Butler was most recently in Trumbull County to lift the county’s septic consent decree.

The agency provides tens of millions of dollars in grants to local governments and companies.

