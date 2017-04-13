Ohio EPA director praises infrastructure improvement in Valley

Director Craig Butler was in Trumbull County as the keynote speaker at the Chamber's Government Affairs Council Luncheon

By Published: Updated:
Ohio EPA Director Craig Butler

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio EPA Director Craig Butler said there has been a lot of progress in the Valley when it comes to infrastructure and programs to make the state a better place to be.

He was in Trumbull County on Thursday as the keynote speaker at the Chamber’s Government Affairs Council Luncheon.

Butler said his agency continues to invest in new priorities. Something they’re working on now is dam removal projects to improve water quality.

“We’ve got several other things we’re working on with the local communities here to provide funding and/or some regulatory relief to improve quality of life.”

Butler was most recently in Trumbull County to lift the county’s septic consent decree.

The agency provides tens of millions of dollars in grants to local governments and companies.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s