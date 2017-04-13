Reserve powers past Ridge to improve to 8-0

Western Reserve improves to 8-0 behind 9 base hits from their offense.

By Published:
Western Reserve Blue Devils High School Baseball - Berlin Center, OH

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Each batter for Western Reserve reached base in their 12-1 victory over Mineral Ridge. The Blue Devils improve to 8-0. Ryan Demsky, Dallas Smith and Matt Burcaw each had 2 hits and scored 2 runs. Demsky had a double and Smith closed out the contest with 2 RBIs.

Jeep DiCioccio pitched the first two innings as he didn’t allow a base hit for the Devils. Sophomore Caleb Quinn finished the contest by tossing the final three innings and allowing just 3 hits and an earned run.

The Rams’ offense was led by Jacob Carfalow, Taylor Squiric and Cameron Watkins – who all had singles.

Mineral Ridge will play host to Campbell Memorial tomorrow at 5 pm. Western Reserve (8-0) is scheduled to play at McDonald on Tuesday, April 18.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s