Spring planting: Is it time?

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Spring planting can be confusing if you are trying figure what is safe to plant now and what needs to wait until there is a guarantee of warmer weather.

Tim Parks, owner of Parks Garden Center in Canfield, said plants such as lettuce, peas, carrots, beets, onions, parsley and cabbage can all go in the ground now.

“All those cold crops can go in now. They will actually take a little bit of frost,” Parks said.

There are a few plants you need to wait on. Parks says for those you need some planning and A 14-day forecast.

“I would wait until May 1 to plant and pick up my flowers and look at the 14-day forecast. If we have a good forecast May 1 then maybe you want to sneak a few things and plant your pots,” Parks said. “But if we don’t have a good 14-day forecast, then I would wait another week to see what the weather does before you plant something and lose it.”

Parks said you can start preparing your garden and flower beds now. He recommends taking advantage of the few sunny days in the forecast to prepare and use the rainy days to stay inside and plan out what you want to grow this year.

The Ohio Farm Bureau offers these recommendations for soil temperature: (Note these are the lowest temperatures that seeds will germinate but warmer temperatures may yield better results.)

35 degrees: Lettuce, onions, parsnips, and spinach

40-45 degrees: Beets, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, parsley, peas, radish, and turnips.

50 degrees Swiss chard

60 degrees Beans, cucumbers, pumpkins, squash (cucumbers, pumpkins, and squash prefer soil temperatures at 75F)

75 degrees: Tomatoes, peppers, tomatilos, eggplant and okra grow best as transplant rather than from seed.