Storm Team 27: Mostly cloudy and dry

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

]WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

More clouds Thursday with some sun. Highs near 60°.

We will warm back up into the Easter weekend with highs back in the 70’s. The risk for a showers or thunderstorm will return Saturday and Sunday as the next storm system approaches.

THE FORECAST

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy.

High: 60

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 42

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 67

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Chance for thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 75 Low: 51

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Chance for thunderstorms. (70%)

High: 72 Low: 60

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 61 Low: 46

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 62 Low: 37

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 69 Low: 47

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 61 Low: 57

