Storm Team 27: Warming up into Easter weekend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Quiet weather overnight with lows falling toward 40. Look for for partly or mostly cloudy skies. More sunshine expected Friday.

Look for warmer temperatures into your Easter Weekend. Highs Saturday in the middle 70’s and then low to mid 70’s Sunday. The risk for showers or thunderstorms will return Saturday and Sunday. Some storms may produce gusty wind and brief heavy rain.

Better weather early next week.

THE FORECAST

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 67

Friday night: Increasing clouds.

Low: 50

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Chance for thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 76

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Chance for thunderstorms. (80%)

High: 72 Low: 60

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 65 Low: 46

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated late day shower. (20%)

High: 66 Low: 37

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 66 Low: 52

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 65 Low: 46

Friday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 64 Low: 45

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.