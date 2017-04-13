Storm Team 27: Warming up into Easter weekend

By Published: Updated:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast clouds and sun

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Quiet weather overnight with lows falling toward 40. Look for for partly or mostly cloudy skies. More sunshine expected Friday.

Look for warmer temperatures into your Easter Weekend. Highs Saturday in the middle 70’s and then low to mid 70’s Sunday. The risk for showers or thunderstorms will return Saturday and Sunday. Some storms may produce gusty wind and brief heavy rain.

Better weather early next week.

THE FORECAST

Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 67

Friday night: Increasing clouds.
Low: 50

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Chance for thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 76

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Chance for thunderstorms. (80%)
High: 72 Low: 60

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 65 Low: 46

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated late day shower. (20%)
High: 66 Low: 37

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 66 Low: 52

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 65 Low: 46

Friday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 64 Low: 45

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s