Valley group calls on Ohio senator to step up fight against opioids

Valley Voices United for Change wants Senator Rob Portman to hold a town hall in the area about the opioid crisis and health care changes

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A local group continued its push Thursday evening to get Senator Rob Portman to hold a town hall meeting in the area.

Valley Voices United for Change met with representatives of Portman’s office. They said the senator is not in touch with the Mahoning Valley.

The group wants a community meeting to talk about the opioid crisis and health care changes. The biggest issue they want to see improved is help for those affected by the rise in drug overdoses.

“The entire cycle. Prevention all the way through recovery, all the way through people being totally integrated back into the community and all of the impacts that happen with that, to the families and to the community,” Karen Zehr said.

Valley Voices did not get any indication of whether Senator Portman would hold a town hall meeting in the Valley.

The organization will hold a roses and budget cuts event on April 29 about reorganizing funds to fight the heroin problem. It will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Youngstown.

