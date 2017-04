MICANOPY, Fla. (CBS) – A woman captured a wild horse attacking a gator at Paynes Prairie State Park, just south of Gainesville.

Krystal M. Berry said on Facebook she was “still shaking” after witnessing the skirmish between the two animals.

Berry tells Action News Jax that she and her friends, the “ATEAM,” went to the park together and just graduated from nursing school in Ocala.

Berry posted a video on Facebook of the horse and gator encounter.