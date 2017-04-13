Warren crime activity: Woman says man exposed genitals near young girls

Thursday, April 6

11:28 a.m. – 300 block of Fairway Dr. NE, a woman woke up to find her 2002 black Mercedes Benz missing from her driveway.

2:10 p.m. – 600 block of Mercer Ct. NE, 21-year-old Terrence Posey arrested and charged with domestic violence after an argument with his child’s mother in the Circle K parking lot on N. Park Ave. The woman said they were arguing over custody issues when he punched her in the head. Posey said she tried assaulting him first.

6:01 p.m. – 1700 block of Robert Ln. NE, a woman said her neighbor’s pit bull attacked her poodle. She said the neighbor lets the dog out without a leash all the time.

Friday, April 7

11:20 a.m. – 1700 block of Lexington Ave. NW, a man said he was walking home when three men with guns followed him into his house. He said he knew one of them.

Saturday, April 8

3:25 a.m. – 800 block of W. Market St., 31-year-old Jamey Stamper, Sr., of Niles, arrested and charged with robbery. Officers responded to a residence in the 3000 block of Lancer Ct. NW for a domestic violence situation. A woman said Stamper, her ex-boyfriend, was pounding on the door. When she let him in, he punched her in the face and left with her phone, police said.

2:33 p.m. – 300 block of Elm Rd. NE, officers found a 50-year-old man dead in a bathroom at the Rescue Mission from an apparent overdose.

4:53 p.m. – Washington St. NW and Prospect Ave. NW, police found a man who had been hit in the head with a pipe. He was taken to the hospital.

6:42 p.m. – 1500 block of Transylvania St. SE, police responded to an assault. A woman said a man hit her because he thought she had his iPad.

Sunday, April 9

1:46 a.m. – 2600 block of Atlantic St. NE, break-in at Christ Episcopal Church. Officers said an exterior side door was unlocked and an interior glass door had been broken.

3:27 p.m. – 700 block of E. Market St., police found a man on the ground, unresponsive. When he regained consciousness, he told officers he was walking with his family when an unknown man drove up alongside them. He told police that he heard the man laugh and a “bang” before he drove away, according to a police report. The victim felt something hit his face and believed he had been shot. It appeared he only suffered minor injuries.

5:10 p.m. – 1000 block of E. Market St., 30-year-old Lucas Timko, 30, arrested and charged with robbery. Witnesses said Timko came into the Market Food Mart to buy cigarettes. Police said he grabbed the clerk’s arm and tried to take the cigarettes from her. The store’s owner — and the clerk’s husband — pinned Timko against a cooler until police arrived.

6:49 p.m. – 1800 block of Parkman Rd. NW, 37-year-old Antoney Thomas arrested and charged with public indecency. A woman said she was standing outside with her 9-year-old niece and 10-year-old daughter when they saw Thomas with his hand down his pants. She went to bring the girls inside and when they turned back around, she said he had his genitals out in plain view. Police said patrons of Cockeye BBQ were walking in and out of the restaurant at the time.

Monday, April 10

6:59 p.m. – 100 block of Main Ave. SW, police found drug paraphernalia and suspected heroin in a car during a traffic stop.

Tuesday, April 11

5:40 p.m. – Youngstown Road and Kenilworth Avenue SE, 56-year-old Pete Kondolios arrested and charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. Police said they attempted to pull over Kondolios’ car but said he didn’t stop. He later pulled into a driveway in the 4000 block of Adrian Dr. in Howland, where he was arrested. Police said family members indicated that medical issues may have been to blame for Kondolios failing to stop.

Wednesday, April 12

8:19 p.m. – 800 block of Parkman Rd. NW, a man told police three men jumped him at Gas Land. He said they hit him in the head and ran away with $42.

