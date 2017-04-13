Warren man accused of having sex with a minor

Shawn Currence is charged with unlawful sexual contact with a minor and disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile

By Published:
Shawn Currence, charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man was arrested Wednesday on sex charges.

Shawn Currence, 28, is charged with unlawful sexual contact with a minor and disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile. The charges were filed by the prosecutor’s office in November, according to court records.

According to a police report, detectives had been looking for Currence, who was seen at a home in the 1500 block of Main Avenue. A warrant was served on Wednesday evening, and Currence was arrested.

Currence is being held in Trumbull County Jail.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges on Thursday, and his trial is set for 1:30 p.m. April 20 in Warren Municipal Court.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s