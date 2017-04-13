Youngstown crime activity: Police make several drug raids

Wednesday, April 5

2:52 p.m. – Cleveland Street and Oak Hill Avenue, Jennifer Fantone, 37, was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and making a false alarm. According to a police report, Fantone called 911 and said a man took $20 from her outside of Jordan’s Market on Market Street and that he threatened to shoot her. After questioning the suspect, police discovered that the man had met Fantone to buy Percocet pills from her but she gave him caffeine pills instead, the report stated. The man said he said he threw the pills back at her and took his money back. The man further showed police his cell phone showing text messages between himself and Fantone setting up the buy, according to the report. The woman admitted to police she lied and that the man never threatened to shoot her, the report stated.

12:57 a.m. – Frost Avenue, a man told police that another man he only knows by his first name came into his bedroom where he was watching TV with his wife and slapped him in his face for no reason, according to a police report. The man told police he wanted medical services and was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital. Police discovered that the suspect shares the house with the man and his wife and has been living there for about a week.

Thursday, April 6

2:30 p.m. – 100 block of Meridian Rd., Jim Young, 52, was issued a summons for theft. Police say Young took a bottle of Canada House whiskey from the Wine Cellar. Young returned the whiskey to a clerk at the store after he was caught, according to a police report.

5 p.m. – 300 block of Hilton Ave., Ronisha Harris, 27, was issued a summons for drug possession and having drug paraphernalia following a drug raid. Police were serving a search warrant at Harris’s apartment when they found diazepam pills, baggies of marijuana, a heroin press, digital scale and a gun located in a vehicle outside the apartment, according to a police report.

6:16 p.m. – East Florida Avenue at Jean Street, Jonathan Gray, 29, was arrested and charged with drug trafficking, drug possession and having drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop. Police pulled Gray over for not having a front license plate, according to a police report. Police reported finding over 600 Tramadol pills and a digital scale inside the glove compartment of the vehicle. Gray’s passenger, James Gilmer, 35, was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for child neglect out of Mahoning County, the report stated.

6:16 p.m. – 1000 block of Orange Ave., Elizabeth Velazquez-Martel, 27, was arrested and charged with drug possession and having drug paraphernalia following a police raid. Officers said they found Methylin pills inside a cookie jar, a handgun hidden under a mattress, marijuana and a digital scale inside the house, the report stated.

7:08 p.m. – 200 block of North Heights Ave., Carlos Herring, 29 was arrested and charged with drug possession, having weapons under disability and having drug paraphernalia following a police raid. According to a police report, officers were serving a search warrant at 232 North Heights Avenue where they found crack cocaine, fentanyl, two digital scales and a .32 caliber handgun.

Saturday, April 8

4 p.m. – 300 block of South Garland Ave., Raul Lopez, 48; Eddie Gonzalez, 24; Brian Rose, 34; and Angel Gonzalez-Perez, 35, were was issued citations for discharging a firearm within city limits. Police were called to the area on reports of gunfire and located the men behind a house. Police found two guns at the scene, the report stated.

4:40 p.m. – 1700 block of Logan Ave., David DeWitt, 21, was picked up on a warrant out of Weathersfield Township.

Sunday, April 9

5:30 p.m. – Glenwood and Indianola avenues, Anthony Hobbs, 26, and Javon Sutton-Elliott, 26, were arrested following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers pulled over a car on Glenwood Avenue after a registration check revealed the car was reported stolen out of Columbus. Sutton-Elliott was charged with having weapons under disability, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, having drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property. Hobbs was charged with receiving stolen property and having drug paraphernalia. Hobbs was also wanted on an outstanding warrant for theft.

6:59 p.m. – Wick Avenue Saranac avenues – Officers pulled over Ronald Stevens, 44, after they say he ran a stop sign on Wick Avenue. Police say Stevens smelled of alcohol and failed a field sobriety test, according to a police report. Officers searched the van he was driving and found heroin, crack-cocaine, tramadol pills, a loaded handgun and over $400 in his pocket, the report stated. A small child was also in the van. Stevens was charged with OVI, drug possession, open container, having weapons under disability and child endangering.

7:29 p.m. – 200 block of Glenwood Ave., LaMarcus Williams, 24, was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon after police were called to the area for shots fired. According to police, they encountered Williams in the parking lot of Big A’s drive-thru where he told them that he had a gun, the report stated. Officers confiscated a .38 caliber handgun. Williams told officers the gun hadn’t been fired since New Year’s Eve, according to the police report.

10:37 p.m. – 900 block of S. Hazelwood Ave., Stephen Borbei, 24, was arrested and charged with charged with OVI, speeding, resisting arrest, and several other traffic violations. Police say they tried to pull Borbei over after they saw him driving erratically at a high rate of speed. Police say Borbei took off, ignoring their lights and sirens. At one point, the chase got up to a speed of 80 miles per hour. Borbei then pulled into a driveway, jumped out of the car and started to run. Officers were able to catch him.

Monday, April 10

12:30 a.m. – 200 block of Dupont St.,52-year-old Michael Brooks was found dead from a gunshot wound. The suspect, 26-year-old Jermaine Anthony Tubbs, fled the scene before officers arrived. He later turned himself in on a murder charge.

12 p.m. – Mahoning County Jail, Dinique Wilson, 28, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and using a false identity. Police said Dinique Wilson posed as Summer Wilson during a traffic stop on April 6. She was arrested after police reported that the car she was driving was stolen and drugs were in the car. A deputy at the jail recognized Dinique from high school and said she was lying about her identity.

5:30 a.m. – 1500 Rosewood Lane, Juan Encarnacion, was charged with assault on a police officer and disorderly conduct after a scuffle with police. According to a police report, officers were called to Rosewood Lane on complaints of an unruly man with a knife. When police arrived, Juan Encarnacion confronted them yelling, “I’m going to beat your ass,” according to the police report. Police say Encarnacion grabbed an officer and pushed him up against the door frame. Police said Encarnacion continued to be combative and they tackled him to the ground. A large knife was protruding from his pants, the report stated. The officer also noted that his right pant leg was cut.

Tuesday, April 11

2:48 p.m. – 2500 block of Market St., Erin Hallas, 32, was issued a citation for drug abuse instruments after police found a hypodermic needle in her car. Officers were called to the Gas Way Gas Mart on reports of a female passed out in a car. When officers arrived, they found Hallas lying across the console of the car and slightly moving around, the report stated. Officers moved her to their patrol car and searched the car where they found the needle. Hallas was also wanted out of Austintown on a burglary charge, according to the report. Her car was towed and Hallas was turned over the Austintown police.

8:36 p.m. – 1500 block of Market St., a man told police that an employee of Jordan’s Market assaulted him. According to the police report, the man was at the store getting a fountain drink when he was approached by the employee. The man said the two argued and the employee started choking the man, the report stated. Police later tried to make contact with the employee inside the store but the other workers said he went home, the report stated.

7:30 p.m. – 100 block of Jefferson St., Brayasha Clark, 23, was charged with assault following a fight with another female. When police arrived at the house, they said Clark was standing outside with a rock in her hand. Police said Clark told them that she had gotten into a fight with another woman inside the house and that she punched her in the face several times. Police questioned the victim who said that Clark attacked her over income taxes and that she tried to choke her. The victim said she was able to get away and lock herself in a bathroom.

9:32 p.m – 2000 block of Fifth Ave., criminal damaging, a woman told police someone threw a brick through the window of her back door.

Wednesday, April 12

5:42 p.m. – Logan Avenue, Joshua Timlin, 32, was arrest on drug possession charges after police raided a house. According to a police report, officers found a digital scale, over $2,500 in cash, fentanyl and crack cocaine in the house.

4:53 p.m. – 800 block of Mabel St., Crystal Williams, 39, was charged with drug possession. Police executing a search warrant reported finding two bags of crack cocaine at a home.

7:10 p.m. – 300 block of West Ravenwood Ave., a man told police that his house was burglarized sometime between 6:45 and 7:10 p.m. The man said he went up the street to visit a friend and when he came home, his front door was ajar. The man said his fire safe box, X-box and three pairs of Jordan shoes were missing.

