Youngstown drug raids net cash, cocaine, and fentanyl

Joshua Timlin is facing several drug charges

Joshua Timlin and Crystal Williams are facing drug charges in Youngstown, Ohio.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police arrested a man on several drug charges after they say they found narcotics and cash in his house.

Police were on their way Wednesday to serve a search at a house in the 100 block of New York Avenue when they saw a car pull away from the house.

Police followed the car and brought the driver, later identified as Joshua Timlin, 32, back to house and conducted a search.

According to a police report, officers found a digital scale, over $2,500 in cash, fentanyl, crack cocaine hidden in rafters in the basement, and a bag of marijuana.

Timlin is facing several drug possession charges. He is expected to be in court Friday.

Also on Wednesday, police were executing a search warrant in the 800 block of Mabel street where they found to bags of crack cocaine, according to a police report.

Officers arrested 39-year-old Crystal Willaims. She is charged with drug possesion.

