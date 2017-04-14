Boardman crime activity: Woman reports roommate choked dog with cord

Thursday, April 6

5:24 a.m. – Market Street and Woodview Avenue, 34-year-old Colin Larouere, of Youngstown, and 48-year-old Donald Zebrasky, of Canfield, both charged with drug abuse and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia. During a traffic stop, officers reported finding the driver, Larouere, to be under several license suspensions. Zebrasky was in the passenger’s seat. According to a police report, officers found a baggie of suspected crack, a baggie of suspected heroin, two used crack pipes and suspected crack cocaine in a folded piece of paper.

2:24 p.m. – State Routes 7 and 14, Travis Haupt was found by police and arrested on an active warrant for inducing panic.

Friday, April 7

2:29 p.m. – 7400 block of South Ave., 29-year-old Danielle Melnek, of Austintown, charged with illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drug abuse instruments. Officers were advised a woman was injecting something in the bathroom of Magic Tree Pub and Eatery, according to a police report. Melnek told police that she was hiding from her boyfriend and not injecting anything in the bathroom. When officers found a crack pipe, marijuana and a hypodermic needle in her purse, she said the items were her boyfriend’s and he had planted them there, according to the report.

Saturday, April 8

2:21 p.m. – 6000 block of Market St., officers were called to Akron Children’s Hospital in reference to a drug investigation. According to a police report, a security guard told police that while a woman and her daughter were in the waiting room, the woman fell and was severely cut. She was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown via ambulance. The woman was concerned about getting back her book bag that was left in the waiting room, so the guard went back to get it. When the guard found the bag and opened it to make sure it belonged to the mother, he said he found 10 used hypodermic needles, a burnt spoon with white residue and a baggie containing fentanyl.

Sunday, April 9

3:28 p.m. – 100 block of Indianola Rd., police were called to an apartment for an argument between neighbors. One of the people involved in the dispute said his neighbor came into his apartment uninvited and threatened him. The woman denied making threats, saying the man always comes into her apartment and demands that she make him food. Police said neither of the parties involved wanted to pursue charges or provide written statements. They were instructed to stay away from each other.

3:49 p.m. – Location redacted from police report, a juvenile was arrested and taken to JCC after an investigation of domestic violence.

4:12 p.m. – 8200 block of Market St., a woman reported that her roommate physically abused his two dogs. She said he called her saying he was beating the dog for chewing up a T.V. controller. The woman said she also witnessed the suspect choking one of the dogs with an extension cord. She said her roommate threatened to kill her while waving a knife around when she confronted him about how he treated the dogs.

Monday, April 10

12:16 a.m. – 400 block of Boardman Poland Rd., 22-year-old Stephen Rivers, charged with obstructing official business and disorderly conduct – intoxication. When Rivers was refused service at Wendy’s for going through the drive-thru on his motorized bicycle, police were called when he refused to leave. Rivers said his bicycle was a motor vehicle by law and that he should be served. Officers said they could smell a strong odor of alcohol on him, according to a police report. The manager at Wendy’s said the man became irate and used foul language when she told him they do not serve bicyclists or walkers. Because Rivers refused to identify himself and became argumentative, he was arrested and told not to return to the Wendy’s, a police report said.

9:11 a.m. – 7000 block of Market St., 43-year-old Alphonso Davis was charged with forgery, and 37-year-old Krystan Zandarski was charged with forgery and receiving stolen property. According to a police report, Davis tried to cash a forged check in the drive-thru of First National Bank. Police said Zandarski admitted to forging the signature on the check.

1:27 p.m. – Glenwood Avenue and Wildwood Drive, 30-year-old Gregory Johnson charged with aggravated robbery, assault on a police officer, obstructing official business and resisting arrest. As an officer was trying to help Johnson, who was found slumped over the steering wheel of a car after an accident, Johnson began fighting with the officer, according to a police report. Police said Johnson struck the officer in the nose, possibly breaking it, and bit his leg. Johnson also attempted to take the officer’s gun and taser, the report said. The officer was taken to the hospital for his injuries, and Johnson was given medication to calm down.

5:42 p.m. – 5000 block of Market St., Steven Garland, 41, of Youngstown, arrested on warrants for breaking and entering and receiving stolen property. Wanda Kleine, 47, of North Lima, arrested on a warrant for breaking and entering. The two were arrested at the Town and Country Motel. According to a police report, Garland was cited after police found a glass marijuana bowl with residue on a nightstand at the motel.

8:37 p.m. – Market Street near Gertrude Avenue, 31-year-old Jeffrey Linam, II arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on a possession of drugs charge. During a traffic stop for failure to use a turn signal, officers found Linam driving with a suspended license, a police report said. He was given a warning for no turn signal and was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

Disclaimer: The following reports do not reflect the total activities or calls received by the Boardman Police Department.

