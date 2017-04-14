Cleveland Indians star looks for shin guard via social media

The second baseman says he will give tickets or memorabilia to anyone who can send him the model shin guard he wore.

Cleveland Indians’ Jason Kipnis runs after hitting a two-run double off Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jimmy Nelson during the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2015, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
CLEVELAND (AP) – A Cleveland Indians player has enlisted the help of social media to help him find a discontinued piece of protective gear.

Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis explained that he lost his favorite white Easton shin guard in an Instagram post Thursday. Kipnis says he’s worn the model since college but can’t replace it because Easton discontinued.

The second baseman says he will give tickets or memorabilia to anyone who can send him the model shin guard he wore. He has even offered up signed gear from Indians teammate Francisco Lindor in exchange for a replacement Easton shin guard.

Kipnis’ post has received more than 5,000 likes.

