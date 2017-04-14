Columbus police arrest mother who overdosed in gas station bathroom

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police arrested a mother who they said overdosed in a gas station bathroom while her 1-year-old child was with her.

Authorities said Deasa Smith, 25, entered a Circle K gas station on Petzinger Road at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Later, medics were called to the scene after someone called 911 to report a person overdosed.

Authorities charged Smith with child endangering.

Two women who identified themselves as Smith’s sisters said they are aware Smith has a problem with heroin, and her family has been trying repeatedly to get her the help she needs.

