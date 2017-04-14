Dale F. Richards Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Dale F. Richards, 63, of Warren, Ohio passed away Friday, April 14, 2017, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born July 8, 1953, in Ravenna, Ohio, the son of the late Harold F. and Zeda V. (Resseger) Richards.

On October 18, 2003, Dale married the former Sally Abrams, they shared 13 wonderful years of marriage.

He was employed as a mobile equipment operator at LTV Steel for 29 years.

His memberships included the Eagles, ITAM #29, VFW Post #1090 and the Moose Club.

Dale’s memory will be carried on by his loving family; his wife, Sally J. Richards of Warren, Ohio; children, Dale A. Richards of Warren, Ohio, Michelle Vestrand of North Carolina and Rachel Nelder of Stow, Ohio; stepdaughter, Jennifer (Patrick) Barrett of Warren, Ohio; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Thomas Richards of Warren, Ohio and Larry Richards of Howland, Ohio; and sisters, Thelma Lou Banks of Warren, Ohio, Carol (Dave) Halaudy of Lake Milton, Ohio and Joanne Travis of Akron, Ohio.

Besides his parents, Dale was preceded in death by brothers, Pete, Leon and Harold Lee Richards; and sisters, Mary Simcox and Sue Beemer.

Services will be held 6:00 p.m. on Monday, April 17, 2017, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where his Grandson Austin Vestrand will officiate.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

To view obituary visit www.carlwhall.com.



